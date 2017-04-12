× Expand Photo provided Raymond “Ray” Mury

HAGUE — Raymond “Ray” M. Mury, 77, of Hague, passed away on April 2, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

He was born on August 1, 1939, to the late Albert and Doris (Sheridan) Mury in Teaneck, NJ.

Ray graduated from St. Cecilia’s Catholic School, and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He retired as a technician for Verizon, was past chief of the Hague Volunteer Fire Department and past assistant chief at Tenafly Fire Department in New Jersey.

He has been a summer resident of Hague since 1979, before becoming a permanent resident in 1996.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda E. Mury; one daughter, Jennifer (Troy) Tomczak of Doylestown, PA; two sons, James F. M. Mury of Boca Raton, Fla. and William F. Mury of New Milford, NJ; one sister, Margaret (Donald) Bilgeshouse of Parksley, VA; and one granddaughter, Gillian G. Mury. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Mury, his mother, Doris Mury, and his brother, Albert Mury.

Relatives and friends called Wednesday, April 12 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. The Hague Volunteer Fire Department held ritualistic services at 11 a.m.

A funeral service followed at 11:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Bruce Tamlyn officiated.

Interment will take place on Friday, April 14 at 11 a.m. at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Donations in Ray’s memory may be made to the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 585, Hague, NY 12836.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.