WITHERBEE | Raymond (Brud) Fields age 78 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 8. 2017.

He was born in Witherbee on Nov. 19, 1938, the son of Raymond Sr. and Jennie (O’Kusky) Fields.

Raymond grew up in Witherbee and met the love of his life, Dorothy (Bigelow), in Wadhams, with whom he began his 60 year marriage.

They lived in Witherbee, had two sons and started their life’s voyage here.

He worked for the Town of Moriah.

They moved to Connecticut, where he worked for Pratt and Whitney. After residing there, they moved to Rochester where he worked construction.

Returning to Witherbee he worked at National Lead until settling in Westport where they built their dream home, motel, service station and loving family.

Raymond loved harness racing, gardening and especially spending time with grandchildren, friends and family at home, on trips to different lands or at the family pool.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy; sons Dan, Richard and wife Dawn of Westport; grandchildren Jennifer King and husband Nathan, Christopher Fields, Covey Fields-Wolin and husband Joshua, Jessica Howard and husband Michael; great-grandchildren Raegan King, Riley Fields, and Dalton King; uncles Carl O’Kusky and wife Joyce, Tookie (John) O’Kusky; aunt Josephine Yelle; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents; brother Wallace Fields and wife Gean; sister Janice Colburn and nephew Wallace (Jimmy) Fields.

Calling hours were held Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10-11 a.m. at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A funeral service followed. Interment will be private at a future date.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.