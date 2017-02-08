Raymond K. Wrisley

(June 1, 1933 - Jan. 12, 2017)

AU SABLE FORKS — Born in Au Sable Forks, the son of Olin and Hazel (Ward) Wrisley was called home to the Lord on Jan. 12 with his family at his side.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Carson of Lecanto Fla., a daughter, Shelly Mero of Valley Falls; a son, Kyle, his wife Lori and a grandson, Kenneth, of Whallonsburg. He is also survived by several step children, step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly.

He is also survived by two sister in laws: Mrs. Marvin (Lucille) Wrisley of New Jersey, Mrs. Donald (Barbara) Wrisley of Westport. A brother in law, Lyman Pooler, of Florida. And many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Valerie (Pooler) Wrisley, a daughter, Mildred E; his parents, a sister, Mildred Wrisley, along with three brothers: Marvin, Charles and Donald.

Raymond was a veteran of the Korean conflict serving abroad in Saudi Arabia during his tours with the US Air Force.

He returned with his family to the Plattsburgh area where he became Chief of Security at Plattsburgh State University College, where he retired from.

After retirement he returned to the Whallonsburg area and as a self-taught carpenter built his home, did numerous remodeling projects within the community, including the Whallonsburg Community Church.

He was a life member of the Whallonsburg Fire Company where he served as both Fire Chief and Chair of the Board of Fire Commissioners for many years and was a member of the Brotherhood of Grange in Whallonsburg.

His love of family and dedication to his community allowed him to touch many lives. His sense of humor and friendly personality made him a man who would leave a feeling of trust and friendship with you at your first meeting. Part of us went with him the day God called him home.

A Spring graveside ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in the family plot in the Deerhead-Reber Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to the Whallonsburg Fire Company or to Citrus County Hospice of Lecanto, Fla.