Ticonderoga.- Raymond M. Wood, 82, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Moses-Ludington Hospital of Ticonderoga.Born in Ft. Edward, New York, on August 13, 1935, he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Phyllis (Black) Wood.Ray entered the Army after graduating from Ft. Edward High School in 1953. He did his basic training at Ft. Devans, MA and his tour of duty in Germany.Upon his return to the U.S., Ray moved to Lake Placid, where he worked for his Aunt and Uncle (Dorothy and Edward Blondin) at their dry-cleaning business. He also worked at AMA in Saranac Lake before accepting a position with International Paper Company in Ticonderoga.In 1967, he moved to East Greenbush, NY, where he obtained employment at GAF in Rensselaer, which later became BASF. He remained at BASF until his retirement.Ray was a life member of the B.P.O.E. Rensselaer Lodge.Ray was pre-deceased by his mother, Phyllis (Black) Wood, his father, Raymond H. Wood, his stepmother, Marilyn Wood, his son, Michael T. Putnam, and an aunt and uncle, Dorothy (Wood) and Edward Blondin.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia (Davis) Wood; four daughters, Michelle (Eugene) Slade, Leslie (Thomas) Murner, and Lisa (Ernest) LaBarge, all of Ticonderoga, and Rhonda (Steve) Garrow of Ballston Spa; two sisters, Karen Rapp and Theresa (Charles) Winchell of Glens Falls; two brothers, James Wood of Massachusetts, and Ronald Wood of Hudson Falls; one niece, Laura (Brian) Harding of New Hampshire; and his grandchildren, Shylah (Brad) Granger, Dustin (Jessica) Slade, Josalyne (Eric) Chavez, Bryan and Shane Schmidt, Christopher Dolloff and Zachary LaBarge; several great-grandchildren; and several cousins.At Rays request there will be no calling hours.Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service with Military Honors on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 12 p.m. at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate. A lunch reception will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge of Ticonderoga.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com