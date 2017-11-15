× Expand Photo provided Raymond R. Borho, Sr.

TICONDEROGA | Raymond R. Borho, Sr., 93, died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at his daughter’s home, surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond was born in Briarcliff, the son of Fredrick and Gladys Borho. He grew up living with his maternal grandparents, James (Pa) and Corabela Cudlip (Ma) McGraw, on Revolutionary Road in Ossining.

Ray graduated from Ossining High School. He worked for a local business until January of 1943 when he entered active service in the Army of the United States.

Raymond was enrolled in the Army Air Forces Technical Training Command program and graduated on July 25, 1943 as an airplane mechanic. He served in Europe before returning to the United States for discharge in November of 1945.

Upon his return, he went to work for Henry’s Taxi in Scarborough.

Ray married June Henry in 1951. They honeymooned in Lake George, made a home on Revolutionary Road in Ossining and had three children.

Ray and June came to love the Adirondacks and vacationed there for many years before moving their family permanently to Ticonderoga in 1970.

In Ticonderoga, Ray entered into a business partnership with Robert VanWert, and they purchased Ti Mobile Incorporated, located at the corner of Montcalm Street and Lake George Avenue in Ticonderoga.

Together they managed the parts store, gasoline and repair garage for many years.

He then moved on to work for Overland Supply and also provided repair services with his friends Jack Hills and Jake Gijanto. In the mid 1980s Ray began working for the Ticonderoga Country Club until his retirement at the age of 75.

Ray was an active member of the Elks Club of Ticonderoga. He enjoyed snorkeling in the area of his summer home on Tiroga Point.

He loved bowling, playing cards, and paling around with his flying friends Gary Vosburg and Art Ryan.

Ray’s passion was flying. He owned several types of aircraft over the years including a 175 Cessna (with Jack Cahill), an ultralight (with son Raymond), and at one time a Piper PA12.

Raymond is survived by his son, Raymond R. Borho, Jr. and his wife Jane; daughter Barbara A. Peria and her husband Bradford, all residing in Ticonderoga; and son, Martin A. Borho and his wife Sue, who reside in Easley, South Carolina.