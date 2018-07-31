Raymond Ronald Nesbitt

Ray went into the loving arms of Jesus on 7/30/18 while surrounded by the love of his life, his wife of 52 years, Rita (Bemis) Nesbitt and his children. He was a well known, loving and friendly man, known for his many jokes and gift for gab. Ray was born 8/2/38 in Ticonderoga to Clarence and Bertha (Trainor) Nesbitt, who both have predeceased him along with his sisters Betty Snow Swan, Shirley Kelly Moore and Nancy Robbins.

He had a stint in the Army when he was young and enjoyed being a member of Lake Champlain Bible Fellowship. Ray was very active in the AA community. He was very proud of his 36 years sobriety and loved to attend these meetings. One of his familiar jokes was “that he was not afraid to die but if he knew when and where he was going to die, he would not be there”.

Survivors include his 10 children: Rick (Mary deceased) Stockwell of Port Henry, Linda (John) Hanchett of Moriah, Larry (Tamara) Stockwell of Ticonderoga; Randy (Patti) Stockwell of Shoreham, VT; Debbie Nesbitt of Port Henry; Ronnie (Gail) Nesbitt of Port Henry; Sandra (Timothy) Leary of Dayton, TN; Donna (Darryl) Evans of Port Henry; Lisa (Darren) Eckler of Ballston Lake and Darlene (Stephen) Van Winkler of Saratoga. He is survived by sisters Beverly (Rick) Laing and Connie Capen. He is also survived by his 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his great grandchild, Kyle Michael Stockwell on 1/26/18. Ray loved his family dearly and he and his wife were exceptionally close.

Relatives and friends may call from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday August 2nd at Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A funeral will take place at the Lake Champlain Bible Fellowship at 11 pm with burial to follow. Long time family friend Terry (Lisa) Fortner of Little Rock, Arkansas will officiate. A reception will follow at the VFW at 1 pm.