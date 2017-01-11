Rebecca L. Bosley

LEWIS — Rebecca L. (Stowe) Bosley, 58, of Lewis, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown.

“Becky” was born Easter Sunday, April 6, 1958, the third daughter of Richard and Eleanor (Prather) Stowe in Carrollton, IL.

She accepted Jesus as her savior at age 12; graduated valedictorian of Saranac Central High School; worked as a chambermaid, YCC counselor, pet-sitter, and medical office receptionist; was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society; taught herself to ride a bicycle backwards while sitting on the handlebars; was a consultant to NY State Education Department in Albany; milked cows; helped deliver calves; mowed, raked and baled hay; went on trail rides in the Black Hills and Badlands of South Dakota; and could identify more than 70 species of birds by their song. She hiked in her forties, climbing six of the Adirondack High Peaks (“Forget the other forty,” she’d say). She kayaked in her fifties, mostly with the “Diet Coke” Gang. She enjoyed photography as a hobby. She was a member of the DAR.

Becky played a role in educating young people of the North Country as a 4-H leader for over 20 years in Clinton County, a Sunday-school teacher, a science educator in North Country high schools for over 20 years, as a lab instructor at SUNY Plattsburgh, an instructor for the Upward Bound program, and a coach of JV volleyball and varsity tennis. Her final act as an educator was to donate her body to a medical school to help train future physicians.

She considered her greatest accomplishments in life to be birthing and raising two wonderful people, her sons, Matthew and James. Her greatest joys here on Earth came from spending time with her grandchildren, whom she also deeply loved.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Eleanor Stowe; her sisters, Linda Danzell (Hank Ingles), Cheryl (Jim) Yoars, and Marcia (Tim) Jacobi; her sons, Marc (Ann), Charles (Jennifer), Matthew (Sarah) and James; her grandchildren, Amy, Julie, Kathryn, Patrick, Sophia, Phoebe, Isaac and Christopher; two aunts and an uncle; eight nieces and nephews; and four great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Lewis, located at 8557 US Route 9, Lewis, NY.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Rebecca Bosley Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will be established at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Rebecca Bosley please visit hamiltonfuneralhome.com.