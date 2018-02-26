Remembering Dr. Brad Fuller

× Expand Dr. Brad Fuller

Bradbury Fuller, 61, of Addison, died on Feb. 16, 2018. On the afternoon of Feb. 8, finishing work early and finding himself with a rare window of daylight, Brad persuaded his wife, Dr. Eileen Fuller, to meet him for a few runs at his favorite mountain, Mad River Glen. After enjoying an hour of fresh powder and catching the last chair, Brad headed for home a very happy man. Tragically, he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm en route and was taken to UVM Medical Center where he died peacefully eight days later surrounded by his loving family.

Dr. Fuller’s last conscious day was an example of how he lived his life to the fullest. He had an immense appreciation for the outdoors, reveling in the company of those who shared his passions and enthusiastically encouraging others to join him. Brad had a wonderful sense of humor and particularly delighted in puns. He was a devoted Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Ever curious and inventive, he devised many contraptions and technologies to address both medical and everyday problems. Brad truly loved his work as a surgeon and the people with whom he worked. He always looked forward to going to the hospital and felt privileged to be able to help so many people through his work.Most of all, Dr. Brad Fuller loved his family--his wife of 33 years, Eileen Doherty Fuller, his children Addie, Erin, and Patrick, his dog Truman, and his grand-dog Ollie.

Born in Boston, Brad grew up in Beverly, Massachusetts. The beloved son of Joan and the late Alfred W. Fuller, Brad treasured his siblings Hester, Jon, Sarah, Rebecca, Jane, and Tim, his aunt Beth McGinty, uncle Thomas Dignan, and an army of cousins.

He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Harvard University, and Weill Cornell Medical School before starting his general surgery residency at UVM where he met his beloved wife, Eileen. After finishing his residency in 1987, Brad and Eileen moved to Addison County where Brad began his surgical career at Porter Medical Center, where he worked for more than 30 years.

The family would like to thank the UVM Medical Center ICU staff for the wonderful care provided to Brad and the great compassion given to all. The Fullers are immensely grateful to friends and extended family for their extraordinary love and support.