Remembering Lavina Kimball

Lavina (Bina) Kimball

NEW HAVEN | Lavina (Bina) Kimball, 86, of New Haven passed away peacefully at her home in New Haven, Friday, March 9, 2018.

Bina was born on Jan. 3, 1932, in Ferrisburgh, one of nine children to the late Leo and Grace (Higbee) Steady.

She graduated from Beeman Academy in 1950 and that fall married the love of her life, Chester Kimball. They were married 61 wonderful years until Chet passed away in 2011.

Bina and Chet were lifelong partners in many ways. In 1960, they moved to Old Orchard Beach, Maine, where they worked and raised their family.

Upon returning to Vermont in 1978, they owned and operated the Blue Spruce and the Greystone motels and the Bridge Restaurant.

Upon retirement, she enjoyed taking care of her new home in New Haven, but her greatest love was caring for her family and friends.

Bina is survived by her son Craig and partner Denise Lathrop of New Haven, son Michael of New Haven, daughter Laurie Parke and husband Steve of Saco, Maine. She was predeceased by her son Ronnie in 2007 and seven brothers and sisters. She is also survived by her sister Sylvia Steady of Proctor, 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Dennis Sanders, Dr. Diana Barnard and her team and Addison County Home Health and Hospice for their generous and caring aid.

Internment and Remembrance will be held in the spring. Donations in Lavina’s memory may be sent to Addison County Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at: www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.