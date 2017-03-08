SILVER BAY — The Reverend Marjorie J. Floor, 83, of Silver Bay, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 1, 2017. Born on March 14, 1933 in Brooklyn, she was the only child of Trygve and Gladys (Biermann) Jacobsen.

Marjorie graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and received her BS in Home Economics from SUNY Plattsburgh. She also held degrees in Education from Hofstra University, interior design from Inchbald School of Design (London, England) and Mercer School of Theology (Garden City).

She was the chairwoman of Home Economics for North Babylon Public Schools from 1956-1988. Following her ordination as a Deacon in the Episcopal Church in 1989, she served at Christ Episcopal in Babylon. From 1996 to the present, she was Priest-in-Charge at Church of the Cross in Ticonderoga.

She leaves her beloved husband of almost 63 years, William Floor of Silver Bay, her daughter, Cynthia (Crispin Shakeshaft) and granddaughter, Willa Shakeshaft, all of Putnam Station. Also an extended family of many cousins in Norway and the United States.

Her parents, in-laws and son Jeffrey pre-deceased her.

A funeral service took place on Monday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Cross in Ticonderoga with Bishop William Love, Diocese of Albany, officiating. A reception followed in the Parish Hall. A graveside service at Valley View Cemetery will be held in the spring.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to North Country SPCA, 7700 Route 9N, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcox & Regan, Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.