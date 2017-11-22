× Expand Photo provided Richard J. “Dick” Bartlett

HAGUE | Richard J. “Dick” Bartlett, 75, of Hague passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Hague, Dec. 11, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert Bartlett and Jennie Pelerin Bartlett.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for over 41 years, and was a member of the Company’s Quarter Century Club.

Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. His passion in life included hunting and fishing. He was an all-around outdoorsman. He was a member of the Hague Fish & Game Club.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Russell Bartlett of Hague; his three children, Mark Bartlett of Apopka, Florida; Stephen Bartlett and his wife, Selena of Fort Drum, and James Bartlett of Apopka, Florida; one brother, James Bolton of Ticonderoga; and three grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers, Robert Bartlett and John Bartlett.

Relatives and friends called Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. A funeral service followed. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw officiated.

Interment took place at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

A reception followed the services at the American Legion Post #224 of Ticonderoga.

