PORT HENRY — Robert Carr, 60, of Port Henry, known as “Mooch” to his friends, passed away on April 19, 2017.

Robert was born in Port Henry on December 19, 1956 to the late John and Florence (Neaves) Carr. He was raised in Port Henry and graduated from Moriah Junior-Senior High School. He attended Herkimer County Community College. He was a former member of the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department.

Robert was employed at various places in Vergennes, Vt., Middlebury, Vt. and Port Henry. He also worked on a farm in Starksboro, Vt. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and was a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert Jr. and wife Kristina of Moriah; his daughters Courtney Carr, Rhiana Carr and Adrienne Carr or Orwell, Vt.; his grandchildren Haley, Faith, Logan, Zoe and Elana; and his fiance, Karen Clarke.

Calling hours were held on Friday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m. at Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. There will be a private burial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to the North Country SPCA, PO Box 55, Elizabethtown.