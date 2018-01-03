× Expand Photo provided Robert Cossey

TICONDEROGA | Robert Cossey, 91, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Christmas Eve because he wanted to spend Christmas with his wife, Vivian, who passed away in August.

Bob was born in Ticonderoga on Aug. 16, 1926 to Ernest and Jenny (Covell) Cossey.

Bob graduated from the Ticonderoga Central School in 1944 and then went on to work at International Paper Company for 39 years.

He married Vivian Hozley in October, 1947, they were married for almost 70 years.

He is predeceased by his wife, parents; three brothers, James, Gerald and Ernie Cossey; and three sisters, Marian Sweeney, Buelah Soppa, and Norma Ives.

Survivors include his three sons, Ron Cossey of Ticonderoga, Doug Cossey and his wife, Barbara of Ticonderoga, and Robert Cossey, Jr. and his wife, Susan of Rexford; his daughter, Beth Ross and her husband, Doug of Ticonderoga; eight grandchildren, Danny Cossey, Matt Cossey, Sara Dorsett, Courtney Cossey, Nate Yaw, Adam Yaw, Samantha Cossey and Eva Cossey; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

One of Bob’s passions that he has had since he was a young man was flipping houses. He did that before flipping houses were popular.

He was also very quick witted with a great sense of humor.

Here is a quote that was said at their 50th wedding anniversary party that is so fitting: “The world would be a better place to live if more people conducted their lives like Bob and Viv.”

There will be a celebration of Bob’s life in the spring.

Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to Friends Comforting Friends, Inc., c/o Wendy Shaw, 25 Steamboat Landing, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.