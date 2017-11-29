MINEVILLE | Robert E. Dewyea Jr., 73 of Mineville NY passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at UVM CVPH Medical Center. He was born in Tupper Lake, NY on December 12, 1943 the first of ten children born of Robert and Mayfred (Wood) Dewyea.

Bob graduated from Mineville H.S. class of 1961, as a member of the National Honor Society. He attended the University of Buffalo for a semester before entering the workforce. In 1964 he enlisted in the US Air Force serving four years active duty as a communication repairman, earning the rank of Sergeant. He served tours of duty in England and the Kingdom of Thailand in support of operations in Vietnam.

Following his military service, he relocated to Southern California. While in California he worked as a machinist and engineer for various telecommunication companies. Upon his return to New York, he was last employed as a Quality Control Specialist with Pre-tech Plastics, Inc of Mineville.

Bob is predeceased by his parents and sister Judy Murphy, and sister and brother-in-law Susan and Everett Bowen.

Bob is survived by his best friend and partner Karen Coolidge, and his son and daughter-in-law Thomas (LtCol, USMC Retired) and Susan, of Hubert NC. Bob has six grandchildren; Cory (Ssgt USMC) and wife Cate (PO2 US Navy), Curtis (Ssgt USMC), Catherine and husband Jonathan Dula (Sergeant USAF), Charlotte and husband Slayden McAnally (PO2 US Navy), Courtney Hess and fiancé Brian Rhino, and Morgan Hess. Bob has five great grandchildren, Kayden, Scarlett, Cheyenne, Devlyn, and Macie.

Surviving siblings are Marilyn and Owen Monroe of Gansevoort, Dawn and Paul Fenton of Elizabethtown, Carol and Bill Cogswell of Mineville, James and Mary of Clay, Jill of Port Henry, Wendy and Bill Doherty of Elizabethtown, and Diane and Roger Bowman of North Carolina.

Bob is Uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews who he enjoyed to the moon and back, sharing with them his love of astronomy, amongst many other hobbies and interests. He also leaves an extended family of Aunts and cousins from Tupper Lake, Saranac, New Jersey and Vermont.

Many years ago, Bob decided he wanted to donate his body to medical science to aid in the education of future health care professionals. To that end, his body has been donated to the University of Vermont Medical School in Burlington, VT. A celebration of Bob’s life occurred on Friday the 24th of November at VFW Post 5802, Mineville NY.

