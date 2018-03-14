× Expand Photo provided Robert F. “Bob” Connors

TICONDEROGA | On March 6, 2018, Robert F. “Bob” Connors, 81, passed away peacefully at the Heritage Commons in Ticonderoga, surrounded by his family.

Born on Oct. 1, 1936, in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Francis M. and Beatrice (Hebert) Connors.

On April 5, 1959, he married the love of his life, Anne Thompson, in Ticonderoga.

Bob’s greatest pride was the life he created with Anne and their six children in the old farmhouse where they lived for many years on Shore Airport Road.

Bob worked for International Paper early in his life. Also, he was a member of Labor Local Union No. 186 for many years. In 1978 he was appointed as the highway superintendent for the Town of Ticonderoga, a position he held until 1994.

He was a proud and loyal member of the Ticonderoga Chapter of the Elks Club BPOE 1494 since 1959. He served as exalted ruler from 1978-1979, district deputy from 1981-1982, NYSEA tiler from 2002-2003, and in 2003 was elected as a lifetime member.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother Michael Connors, his sister Patricia and her husband Peter Allen, his sister-in-law Mary (Richard) Connors, his mother-in-law, Ruth Thompson, his father-in-law Percy Thompson, his brother-in-law Edwin Thompson, his sister-in-law, Alma Thompson, his son-in-law, Craig Laslow, and his infant grandson, Cameron Kahler.

In addition to his wife of 59 years, Anne, those left to cherish his memory include his six children, Annette (Donald) Maye, Francis “Pat” (Laura) Connors, Jennifer (Stephen) Bolton, Thomas Connors, Jill (Thomas) Robbins, and Roberta (John) Cooper; his nine grandchildren, Amanda (Brett) Bechtold, Briton (Jenna) Laslow, Raechel (Adam) Deso, Lindsey Connors, Sean Connors, Jessa Kahler, Noelle (Kyle) Lindsay, Garrett Cooper, and Keely (Brandon) Whalen; his seven great-grandchildren, Rowen and Nolan Bechtold, Hank Deso, Craig and Jack Laslow, and Leighanna and Abigail Lindsay. One brother, Richard Connors; one sister Peggy Ladd. As well as several step-grandchildren, including Chrysta (Brian) Burkholder, Corey Robbins, Jake (Bobbi Jo) Maye, Kasie (Jay) LaPointe, and Jesse Maye; and step great-grandchildren, including Adara and Noah Burkholder, James Robbins, Devyn, Dylan and Meegan Maye, Steven and Kaylin Barnaby, Maysen, Eastin, Holden, and Coleman LaPointe, and Maddelina and Brayden Maye; along with many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.