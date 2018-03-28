MINEVILLE | Robert James Lamour was born 72 years ago at Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga, to the late Maynard and Monica (Rose) Lamour of Port Henry.

He passed away peacefully and suddenly while surrounded by his loving family at Elizabethown Community Hospital in Elizabethtown, early on the morning of March 20.

He was employed at International Paper Company in Ticonderoga for 38 years in various positions until his retirement in 2004.

He was always on or around Lake Champlain, in earlier life on his boat in the summer and in later life in his fish shanty in the winter time.

But in recent years, you could find him in his chair in his garage at his home during the summer.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy (Gadway) Lamour and daughters, Sara Cooper, Heather (Cooper) Heald and Joella Cooper; his grandson Benjamin Heald and son in law, Nathan Heald; his sons Robert Lamour Jr. and Matthew Lamour; and two daughters, Melissa Lamour and Jennifer Lamour.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.