(May 22, 1935 - March 25, 2018)

CROWN POINT | Robert Lynn O’Hara passed away peacefully on March 25 with his family by his side.

He was born in Crown Point to the late Robert E. and Ethel M. (Newell) O’Hara.

He lived from Crown Point to western New York and Pennsylvania, finally settling back into the town where he was born and loved, Crown Point, namely Ironville.

Anyone who knew “Lynn,” as he was called, knew about his love of all sports, from his UCONN women’s basketball team, the Boston Red Sox or New York Mets (depending on who was winning), to his New York Giants. His favorite sport was whatever one his grandchildren happened to be playing that day.

He was an outdoorsman, with many-a hunting or fishing story, and he passed this love on to his family.

His only greater love was his family.

Right to the end, he was very passionate about keeping in contact with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren through social media and video chats. He never missed a birthday or anniversary. He was known as a jack of all trades, especially in making golf clubs for people who knew him and his famous fishing lures that never failed to get the big one. Lynn had a great sense of humor, as well as an “I’ll tell it like I see it” attitude.

Growing up he would talk about working the farms and fighting forest fires in Pennsylvania as a young man. He also worked as a logger for I.P. in the 1970s, and worked in the Old Mill downtown until his retirement from I.P. in the current mill after 40-plus years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Norma (Fleming) O’Hara; his siblings Charles (Sharon), Laura Mullen, David, Joann (Larry) Drinkwine; his children Robert (Jo) Trudeau, Debbie Gilleo, Michelle (Ed) Jordan, Rhonda Trudeau, Maureen (Lester) Croft, John (Mary) O’Hara, James L. and Jennifer (Clay) Rafferty; 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and one great, great-granddaughter.

He will be greatly missed, never forgotten and his love will live on in the hearts of all his family and friends simply because he made sure you knew he cared. God bless and Godspeed Dad, brother, husband, poppy, grandpa and great-grandpa. We love you most-est.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 7 from 1-2 p.m. at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. A gathering will be held following services at the community building in Chilson.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.