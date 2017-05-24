× Expand Photo provided Robert U. Akeret

ESSEX — Robert U. Akeret of New York City and Essex passed on peacefully on Nov. 12, 2016.

Bob is survived by his four daughters, Kim and husband Tony, Julie and husband John, Liza, and Teal; and his four grandchildren, Molly, Nick, Will, and Sam.

He was a successful psychoanalyst and author.

Born in Zurich, Switzerland in 1928, Bob immigrated to the U.S. with his mother, Emmi Akeret when he was six years old.

Bob received his doctorate from Columbia University and his certificate in psychoanalysis from the William Alanson White Institute, where he trained with Rollo May and Erich Fromm.

He wrote five books: “Not by Words Alone” (1972), “Photoanalysis” (1975), “Family Tales,” “Family Wisdom” (1991), “Tales from a Traveling Couch” (1996), which was translated into seven languages, and “Photolanguage” (2000). He also appeared on several national talk shows, including the Tonight Show and the Oprah Winfrey Show, to promote his books.

Bob was a loving husband to his wife, Ann, who passed in 2013.

He divided his time between his practice in NYC and long summers on Lake Champlain, where he was passionate about spending time with his family, horseback riding, boating, hiking and taking care of the land. Bob delighted in the contrasts in his life, moving from the bustle and noise of the city and his apartment life to his hand-built cabin with a generator for pumping water from the well and no electricity.

He truly loved the natural beauty of the lake and the land, and felt so grateful that it was a part of his life. Bob had a twinkle in his eye and always had a story to tell and a curiosity about the lives of others. He loved a good joke. He cared deeply about people and about social justice. He believed that art and creativity and hard work were fundamental to powerful therapy and to an engaged and meaningful life. We miss him deeply.