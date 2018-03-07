TICONDEROGA | Robin Lee Wells, 52, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga on May 13, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Shelvia (Fillioe) Bush and Leon A. Wells, who survives her, of Ticonderoga.

Robin was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was a former employee of Rogers Rock Campsite of Hague.

Her greatest enjoyment was her family. She was a very caring person, who always put others ahead of herself.

She was predeceased by her mother, Shelvia Jean Bush; and also by one sister, Michele Goot.

Survivors include her father, Leon A. Wells; her son, Tristan Jalonack; and four siblings, Kirk Wells, Hope Bush, Jason Bush and Stacie Bush. She is also survived by her six nieces and nephews, who she helped raise, Julie Charboneau, James Bevins, Christopher Jalonack, Paige Jalonack, Joshua Jalonack and Lexi Billetts; and many other nieces and nephews.

Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.

