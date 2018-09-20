Death Notice

Schroon Lake | Rocque Clifford J. Sr. passed suddenly Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018. He leaves his wife of 62 years Marge, children, Meg, Therese, Colleen, Eileen, Cliff Jr., Kathy, Bill and Jennifer,21 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sisters Monica and Fran, in-laws, Kate, Anne, Bill and Tom. Funeral Mass was Mon. Sept 24 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Schroon Lake, Visitation was Sunday 3-5 PM, Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake. Internment will take place Friday Sept. 28, 2018 at Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com