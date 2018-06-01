Severance, NY; Rodney G. Tyrrell 79, passed away early Sunday morning May 27, 2018 at the Glens Falls Hospital.Rodney was born August 22, 1938 in Ticonderoga, the son of the late Arthur L. and Florence Landon Tyrrell. He was a proud resident of Severance all of his life.Rodney was also predeceased by his brothers Arthur Tyrrell Jr. in 2008, Gilbert Tyrrell in 1986 and James Tyrrell in 1995 and his sisters Bess Jenks in 2010 and Suzanne Armstrong Dittmar in 2001.Rodney worked for NYSDOT as a heavy equipment operator many years ago. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and logging. He was well known for his woodworking skills with his specialty being Adirondack Chairs.Rodney was a former member of the Schroon Lake Central School Board of Education, The Town of Schroon Lions Club, the Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department, The Schroon Lake Fish and Game Club and the BPO Elks Lodge #1494, Ticonderoga, NY.He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Janice (Maye) Tyrrell, two daughters Carla (Rick) Rudolph of Lake Luzerne and Dorene (Kevin) Gonyea of Franklinton, NC, two sons Michael (Diane) Tyrrell of Schroon Lake and Scott and (Bobbi Jo) Tyrrell of Pike Road AL., four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, his brother Phillip (Sharron) Tyrrell of Severance; and several nieces and nephews.Rodney requested that there be no visiting hours or funeral service. A graveside Service will take place Tuesday July 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Severance Cemetery Stowell Rd. Severance, NY.The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.For online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.