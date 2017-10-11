SARATOGA SPRINGS | Roger Edward Julian, son of Frederick John Julian and Mary Elizabeth Fahl Julian, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2017.
Roger was born Jan. 17, 1938 in Shelby Memorial Hospital in Shelby, Ohio.
He graduated from St. Peter’s High School in Mansfield, Ohio on June 9, 1955.
Roger then joined the United States Navy Nuclear Engineering School at New London Naval Base in Groton, Connecticut. Upon graduation, Roger went on to serve his country in the United States Navy’s prestigious nuclear submarine program.
Roger served on the USS Tunny (SS 282) and the USS Nautilus (SSN 571) the first nuclear powered submarine in the world, which completed the first submerged transit under the North Pole codenamed “Operation Sunshine.”
Roger served in the United States Navy’s Atlantic and Pacific fleets. Roger served in the Atlantic Fleet during the Bay of Pigs in April of 1961 and the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of 1962.
Roger went on to serve and become plank owner on the USS Layfayette (SSBN 616) christened by Jacqueline Kennedy on May 8, 1962. The USS Layfayette was the first ballistic missile submarine in her class.
Roger served on the USS Layfayette until being honorably discharged in March of 1964.
Roger lost friends and classmates on the USS Thresher (SSN 593) in April of 1963 and the USS Scorpion (SNN 589) in May of 1968. Roger took great pride in his naval service and had the highest respect for the friends he lost along the way. Roger’s favorite ports of call were Portsmouth, England, Rota, Spain and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Roger was a true patriot who he loved his country and the United States Navy.
Roger went on to work for the New York State Office of General Services for 36 years as a Regional Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Supervisor. He was involved in the construction of the modern New York State Police Forensic Laboratory, numerous prisons and projects in New York State over the course of his career. He was highly respected by his colleagues in his field. Roger developed many friendships along the way.
Roger retired in 2003 happily to enjoy his other love in life, golf. Roger took great pride in out driving and beating guys half his age over 18 holes with his low score cards.
Roger is survived by his loving partner in life of 23 years, Liz A. Cadmus of Moriah; his son Michael Julian and grandson Alexander Michael Julian of Greenfield; his daughter Michelle-Darvin Julian-Bell; his two grandsons Isaiah and Nikolai Bell of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his sister Katherine A. Julian-Taylor (Sue), niece Pam-Jim Julian-Shopbell, great niece Katherine-Kyle Shopbell-Jones and baby Lily Jones; great nephew Matthew Shopbell of Ohio; brother Phil-Velma Julian of Clayton, Ohio; brother Thomas-Debra Julian of Mansfield, Ohio; nephew Ryan-Eve Julian, great niece and nephew Zoey and Eli Julian of Grand Rapids, Michigan; nephew Chris-Beth Julian, great niece and nephew Molly and Payton Julian of Mansfield, Ohio; Lindsay-Jim Julian-Blevins, great nephews Bryson, Colton, and Axton Julian-Blevins of Mansfield, Ohio; sister June-Jim Julian-Perkins, nephew Justin Julian of Crestline, Ohio; Jaime-Jenna Perkins and baby Bo Perkins of Galena, Ohio; nephew Mark Julian of Lorain, Ohio; nephew Fred-Dawn Julian, great nephews Alex and Zack Julian, great niece Samantha Julian of Fayetteville, Ohio; niece Mindy-Eric Meeker-Dumbeck, great nephews Tyler and Carson Timmer of Shelby, Ohio; niece Melissa Meeker-Mecurio; great nephews Bailey and Julian Mecurio and baby Kaine of Mansfield, Ohio.
His parents Frederick and Mary Julian of Mansfield, Ohio; brother Michael H. Julian of Mansfield, Ohio; brother Frederick Julian of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister Debra Julian-Meeker and brother-in-law Rich Meeker of Shelby, Ohio; sister Gaylene Julian of Mansfield, Ohio; brother-in-law Bob Taylor of Mansfield, Ohio and nephew Jordan Perkins of Crestline, Ohio predecease Roger.
He will be greatly missed by his son and grandson who adored him, along with his beloved family. Roger believed there was nothing more important than his family and always put his family first.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saratoga Hospital.
There will be a privately-held wake, service and Catholic Mass followed by a burial with honors at the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors, staff and their affiliates for their tremendous efforts and loving care of Roger. He appreciated all you did to comfort him.