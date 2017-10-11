SARATOGA SPRINGS | Roger Edward Julian, son of Frederick John Julian and Mary Elizabeth Fahl Julian, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2017.

Roger was born Jan. 17, 1938 in Shelby Memorial Hospital in Shelby, Ohio.

He graduated from St. Peter’s High School in Mansfield, Ohio on June 9, 1955.

Roger then joined the United States Navy Nuclear Engineering School at New London Naval Base in Groton, Connecticut. Upon graduation, Roger went on to serve his country in the United States Navy’s prestigious nuclear submarine program.

Roger served on the USS Tunny (SS 282) and the USS Nautilus (SSN 571) the first nuclear powered submarine in the world, which completed the first submerged transit under the North Pole codenamed “Operation Sunshine.”

Roger served in the United States Navy’s Atlantic and Pacific fleets. Roger served in the Atlantic Fleet during the Bay of Pigs in April of 1961 and the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of 1962.

Roger went on to serve and become plank owner on the USS Layfayette (SSBN 616) christened by Jacqueline Kennedy on May 8, 1962. The USS Layfayette was the first ballistic missile submarine in her class.

Roger served on the USS Layfayette until being honorably discharged in March of 1964.

Roger lost friends and classmates on the USS Thresher (SSN 593) in April of 1963 and the USS Scorpion (SNN 589) in May of 1968. Roger took great pride in his naval service and had the highest respect for the friends he lost along the way. Roger’s favorite ports of call were Portsmouth, England, Rota, Spain and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Roger was a true patriot who he loved his country and the United States Navy.

Roger went on to work for the New York State Office of General Services for 36 years as a Regional Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Supervisor. He was involved in the construction of the modern New York State Police Forensic Laboratory, numerous prisons and projects in New York State over the course of his career. He was highly respected by his colleagues in his field. Roger developed many friendships along the way.