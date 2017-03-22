MINEVILLE — Roger Norman Stevenson of Bartlett Pond Road, Mineville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 6.

He was born in Westport on Nov. 11, 1944, the son of Norman Stevenson and Nellie Lake, one of two children.

The Rev. Paul W. Ives married Roger Norman Stevenson and Pamela Louise Woods on June 17, 1967 in Westport.

Roger enjoyed the little things in life, his family, his loving wife Pamela. They did everything together. Roger volunteered his services to the community as a HAM operator. Roger enjoyed viewing the stars and the solar system with his telescope.

Roger is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Pamela Woods, his mother Nellie Lake and father Norman Stevenson.

Survivors include a son, Bradley Stevenson with Ashley French; a brother, Richard Stevenson and wife Mary; children, Kimberly, Derek and Ricky Stevenson; grandchildren, Rebecca Burns and children Owen Clark, Scarlette Elaine-Rose and Aubrey Faye Burns of N.C., also Brett Stevenson, Nicholas Stevenson, Dorothy Jo Decker, Madison Marie Stevenson, Jake Stevenson and Autumn Stevenson.

A graveside service will be held in the spring. Family and friends are invited to attend at the time of the service.