TICONDEROGA — Rosalind G. D’Attilio, 68, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Born in Granville, New York, January 22, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Elaine (Leddick) Gallo.

Rosalind was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of her life and was graduate of Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1966.

She was employed as the Office Manager of the Ticonderoga J.J. Newberry’s Store for 30 years. She was also the Office Manager of Willis Sears Oil Company, and most recently Treadway Fuels, both of Ticonderoga.

Rosalind loved her family members deeply and was affectionately known as “Rozie”. She was an amazing and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and woman. With her sweet smile, sparkling eyes and captivating laughter she loved and accepted everyone who crossed her path.

Rosalind’s son and grandchildren were the love of her life and center of her world. She was a devoted grandmother and spent every minute possible with her grandchildren - as they filled her with joy.

She was well known to many as a bingo enthusiast.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, her sister, Karen M. Gallo Vosburg, and her niece, Karla Marie Berube.

Survivors include her son, Darren D’Attilio and his wife, Lisa of Flagstaff, Arizona; five brothers, Martin R. Gallo and his wife, Bonnie of Liberty, NC, Michael J. Gallo and his wife, Patricia of Detroit, MI, Russell J. Gallo and his wife, Janet of Ticonderoga, William J. Gallo and his wife, Mary of LaMirada, CA and John J. Gallo and his wife, Cheryl of Tucson, AZ; one sister, Maria E. Waters and her husband Walter of Hague; four grandchildren, Evan D’Attilio, Lauren D’Attilio, Mara D’Attilio, and Christopher D’Attilio; and many nieces and nephews, including Lisa Swan, Christine Gallo and Ursula Thompson.

Relatives and friends called Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service followed at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw officiated.

Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot of Our Lady of Angels Cemetery of Whitehall.

Rosalind’s family would like to thank the C.R. Woods Cancer Center and the Renal Dialysis Unit of Glens Falls and Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga for the excellent care that she received.

Donations in Rosalind’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.