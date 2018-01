NISKAYUNA | Russell L. Slater, 56, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 with his loving family by his side. Russell was the son of Josephine Slater and the late John Slater. Visitations were held at New Center Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy-Schenectady Road, Watervliet, on Saturday, December 30, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A Celebration of Life was held at 12:00 pm.