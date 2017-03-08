MILLBROOK — Ruth F. Peralta of Millbrook, formerly of Beacon, entered into rest Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Fountains of Millbrook retirement community where she resided for the last 15 years. She was 96.

Born April 20, 1920, in Williston, Vt., she was the daughter of the late William H. and Mina Walker Frisbie.

Ruth attended Westport Central Schools and was a graduate of the University of Vermont with a Bachelors Degree in Economics and also received her Masters Degree in Guidance from NYU. She taught secretarial studies and was a high school guidance counselor in the Beacon City School District until her retirement in 1985. Ruth was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, and a past member of Christ United Methodist Church, Beacon.

Ruth is survived by her sons, George E. Peralta and his wife Gigi of Hillsboro, TX, and Dr. Brian D. Peralta and his wife Kimberly of Beacon, NY; her daugter-in-law, Gerda Peralta of Las Cruces, NM; six grandchildren, Faith Peralta, Seth Peralta and his wife Lynde, Adam Peralta and his wife Kelly, Kyle Peralta, Joel Peralta and Joy Bally and her husband Ben; five great- grandchildren, Isaac, Fynnlea, Charlotte, Mitchell and William, as well as three nieces.

She was predeceased by her son William H. Peralta, her former husband Jose E. Peralta, and a sister, Alna Lee.

Memorial calling hours were held Sunday, March 5, from 3-6 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon.

A Memorial Celebration of Life service and interment will be held at a later date at the Westport Federated Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or to Christ United Methodist Church 60 Union St., Beacon, NY 12508.

The family wishes to thank the staff and aides at The Inn for their loving care of Ruth in the last five years.

