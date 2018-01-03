TICONDEROGA | Ruth Myrtle Petry, 90, formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Myrtle (Hill) Juppe.

Ruth was a member of the Midvale Methodist Church of Midvale, New Jersey, and was also the Church Secretary for many years. She was a member of Church Women United and volunteered for many projects at her church for over 66 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Petry.

Survivors include two daughters, Gayle O’Leary of Hague, and Dawn Petry of Gansevoort; and one son, Peter Petry of Haskell, New Jersey.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Brendan, Eamon, Catherine, Ian and Amy.

A memorial service will take place at a time to be announced.

Donations in Mrs. Petry’s memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.