Sandra J. Gunning

(April 20, 1942 - July 8, 2017)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Sandra Jean Gunning of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away peacefully on July 8, 2017 with her family by her side. She was 75 years old.

Born April 20, 1942 in Ticonderoga, “Sandy” grew up in the hamlet of Chilson and was a daughter to the late James A. Fleming and Julia L. (Osier) Fleming.

Upon graduation from Ticonderoga High School in 1959, Mrs. Gunning worked for State Bank of Albany. She also worked for St. Vincent’s Catholic School in Florida, Country Club of Florida, International Paper Company, Stewart’s Shops, and the Town of Colonie Golf Course, from which she retired in 2003. She was a communicant of St. Clare Catholic Church, North Palm Beach, Florida.

Her caring nature, welcoming smile, and sense of humor were enjoyed so very much by family, friends, and customers through the years. A dedicated wife and loving mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law, she was a great listener to all and enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, and Will Moses’ art.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Thomas Gunning of Jupiter, Florida; a daughter, Robbin Doucette (Richard) of Queensbury; two sons, Jeffrey Gunning (Liane) of Ann Arbor, Michigan and Jay Gunning (Melainey) of Jupiter, Florida; six grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff associated with Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County, along with the caring staff members at Heartland ManorCare (Palm Beach Gardens), especially occupational therapist Michele Lund.

A private memorial service and celebration of life is planned for a future date. The family asks a modest yet meaningful donation be made to Friends Comforting Friends in Ticonderoga, Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County, or the Lupus Foundation of America, in lieu of flowers.