LEWIS — Sheila Mary Phalen, 90, of Lewis, passed away Sunday February 12, 2017 at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown. She was born in England, United Kingdom to William F. and Ellen (Walsh) Keith.

Sheila resided in Ossining before she and her husband moved to Lewis in the 1980s. She had been employed at the Maryknoll Missionary Society in Pleasantville. After moving to Lewis, Sheila was a member of the Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club and the Red Hats.

Sheila is survived by her daughter, Mary, of Arizona; a daughter in law, Jill, of Kentucky; and two grandsons, Aidan and Liam, both of Kentucky. She is predeceased by her husband Bill and her son William.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday April 25 at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Elizabethtown. Burial will follow in the Lewis Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit healdfuneralhomeinc.com.