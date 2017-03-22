MINEVILLE — Shelley A. Goralczyk, 59, of Mineville, NY passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 14, 2017 with her family by her side.

Shelley was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin.

Shelley loved to spend time with her family and outdoors.

She is survived by her husband James, son Daniel and wife Jacki, grandsons Logan and Mason, parents Shirley Sherman, Robert Thompson, brother Jimmer (Brenda), brother Joe, sister Shawna (Don), many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is predeceased by her father James Sherman.

Per Shelley’s request there will be no calling hours or services.