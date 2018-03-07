ELIZABETHTOWN | Shelly W. Mero, 62, went home to our Lord on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 with her family by her side.

She was born to Raymond K. and Valerie (Pooler) Wrisley on Jan. 8, 1956.

Her love of nursing took her to many places. Shelly served in the Army Reserves Nursing Corps as second lieutenant. She retired from St. Peter’s Hospice of Glens Falls.

Shelly is survived by her brother Kyle O. Wrisley and his wife Lori (Decker) and their children, Kenneth Wrisley, Jason (December) Demar and their son Allen; Amanda Demar and her children, Allison and Rease Benway, David and Misty Murcray whom she considered as her family and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband James R. Mero, Jr., a sister Milli Beth Wrisley, and the love of her life, Waite J. Palmer.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations in her memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court St., Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit healdfuneralhomeinc.com.