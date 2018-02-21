× Expand Photo provided Sherry A. Gibbs

HAGUE | Sherry A. Gibbs, 79, of Hague and formerly of Cornwall, Vermont, has gone to join her husband of 62 years, Walter “Bud” Gibbs, in heaven, after only a few months. Sherry passed away on Feb. 6, 2018 and Walter passed away on Nov. 9, 2017.

Sherry was born Sept. 22, 1938 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of the late Arlene Bowen.

Sherry and Walter lived in Middlebury, Vermont and Cornwall, Vermont for most of their life before moving to Hague.

Sherry was employed as a teacher’s assistant at the Middlebury Union High School for many years. She loved her job, and especially enjoyed working with the children. She was also employed as a telephone operator in Vermont for many years.

Sherry was very talented in crocheting and knitting, and she loved watching wildlife at her daughter’s house in Hague, especially the deer, ducks and birds.

She was an avid fisherman, and she along with her husband, Walter ran the Lucky G Charters on Lake Ontario for many years.

In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by one son, Scott Walter Gibbs and one daughter, Terry Arlene Gibbs.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Alvin Frasier of Hague; one son, Troy Gibbs of Rutland, Vermont; one granddaughter, Jennifer Fields King and her husband, Nate of Willsboro; one great-granddaughter, Raegan King and one great-grandson, Dalton King; one brother, Vernon Bowen of California; her sister-in-law, Nancy Wanke and her family of Connecticut; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betsy and Bruce Bicknell and their family of Florida.

A graveside service will take place in June for both Sherry and Walter at the family plot of the Evergreen Cemetery in West Cornwall, Vermont, at a day and time to be announced.

Walter and Sherry’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Gladys Rockwell and family for the absolutely wonderful care that they gave to both of them. They would also like to thank Heather Nadeau and Vicky Messier and the many other aides for their excellent care.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.