TICONDEROGA | Sherry H. Clark, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was a resident of Ticonderoga for 91 years, and more recently lived in Midland, Michigan and Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was born in Ticonderoga on Nov. 10, 1920, the son of Glen and Ruby (Porter) Clark.

Sherry was a proud U.S. Army veteran having served in the pacific theatre during Word War II.

He was a longtime employee of International Paper’s Ticonderoga Mill. After his retirement at age 62, he continued to remain active over three decades doing things he enjoyed, including long walks, mowing lawns and working at the Ticonderoga Fire Department.

In 2011 he moved to Midland, Michigan to be with his son and daughter-in-law, where he enjoyed the local baseball team and long drives in the Michigan countryside. He moved to North Carolina in 2017 with his son’s family.

Apart from his parents, Sherry was predeceased by his wife Flossie, his son Bob and his brother Perry, all of Ticonderoga.

Survivors include his son Jim Clark and daughter-in-law Diane of Denver, North Carolina; his grandson Doug Clark and wife Mavis of Bellevue, Kentucky; granddaughter Colleen Dixon and husband Jacob of Shelby, North Carolina; and granddaughter Carrie Rourke and husband Ian of Albany. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren.

A private burial service will be held in Ticonderoga in the spring.

