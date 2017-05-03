Shirley Ann Buell

TICONDEROGA — Mrs. Shirley Ann (Graham) Buell, 79, passed away on March 27, 2017 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. She was born on Feb. 17, 1938, in Ticonderoga, to Mr. & Mrs. Glen & Eva (Clark) Graham.

Shirley grew up in Ticonderoga, where she met and married Gerald (Red) Buell. They were married for 54 years at the time of his death. She missed him greatly when he passed, and now she will be reunited with him in heaven. Shirley had tremendous faith in God her whole life and trusted his guidance throughout her life. She passed this on to her children.

She secured her high school GED, and graduated from cosmetology school in her later years.

Shirley spent the majority of her life in Ticonderoga and Crown Point.

Shirley had many occupations in life from telephone operator, sales clerk, home health aide, cosmetologist, and teachers aide working with special needs children. She excelled in all these positions.

Her greatest accomplishment in life however, was being a wife, mother, and briefly a grandmother.

She devoted her life to her family. Her family was her life.

Shirley had a great love for animals and nature, and enjoyed the many pets that visited her often.

She was a thoughtful, caring person who loved completely and honestly.

She loved reading, playing scrabble and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed working on the crosswords with her sister Hazel, who talked with her every day. She enjoyed playing scrabble with her daughter-in-law Trish, as well as crocheting. She enjoyed long conversations, with friends and family. She had a generous and thoughtful heart, and was always making something for someone, be it a home cooked meal, a handmade craft such as mittens, booties, scarves, neck warmers, hats, pillows, brownies or cookies. She got much joy from making and giving these little masterpieces.

She touched the hearts of all those around her.

Survivors include her four children, Debra Buell of Plattsburgh, Richard Buell and his wife Patricia of Crown Point, Glen Buell and his wife Leah and daughter Katherine Elizabeth of Crown Point, and William Buell and his wife Karen of Crown Point, her sister, Hazel Flack and her husband Dave of Ticonderoga, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Memorial donations can be made in the following areas of Shirley’s concerns, the American Heart Association or your local SPCA.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at the family plot in the Ironville Cemetery of Crown Point. The Rev. Scott Tyler will officiate.

Condolence cards for the family can be sent by postal mail to Debra Buell, 280 Cornelia Street, # 103, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.