× Expand Photo provided Shirley Ann Johndrow

TICONDEROGA | Shirley Ann Johndrow, 83, went to be in the arms of our lord on March 19, 2018, surrounded by her family after a battle with dementia.

Blessed with her daughter’s compassionate and loving round-the-clock care, she was able to remain in her John Street home until her very last day.

Shirley was born on June 9, 1934, the daughter of the late Lottie and Fred Wells.

She married her sweetheart and soul mate, Richard Johndrow, on July 20, 1952. Shortly after, her husband was drafted into the Korean War, where she waited and prayed for his safe return to begin their journey through life together.

Shirley worked as a caregiver in her home for many years, taking care of the mentally disabled.

She was her husband’s loyal follower through all of his athletic adventures... marathons, triathlons, hunting and skiing — but her passion was shopping. She would tell Richard: “One hand washes the other,” and “oh,” how she would shop not just for herself, but for everyone.

She loved family with all her heart and loved to have them visit. She also had a great love for animals, especially her dogs, Willow and Wee Man.

Shirley leaves behind her beloved husband of 66 years, Richard Johndrow; one daughter, Victoria Hoffay and husband David; and two sons, Rick Johndrow and wife Kelly, and Shawn Johndrow and girlfriend Jessie.

She will be deeply missed by her seven grandchildren, Shannon, Jaimie and Matthew Russell, Samantha and Mike (Alicia) Fish, and Sophia and Shaylee Johndrow; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Aiden, Jase, Olivia, Haley and Heaven sent “twin” great-granddaughters, Haven and Baylee added to her blessings.

She is also survived by one sister, Cecile House; brother-in-law Jim Johndrow; sister-in-law Joyce Andersen; many nieces and nephews including special nephew, Ron Drinkwine.

Shirley was predeceased by four sisters; infant twin daughters, Marlene and Darlene; and infant son Charles Edward.

Relatives and friends called on Friday, March 23 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, March 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan officiated.

The rite of committal will take place at a later date at the familly plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.