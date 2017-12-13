× Expand Photo provided Shirley E. Malaney Webb

TICONDEROGA | Shirley E. Malaney Webb, 90, formerly of Ticonderoga, passed away on Oct. 16, 2017.

Born in Ticonderoga on Sept. 15, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Viola (Putnam) LaRock.

Shirley was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of her life and was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

In her earlier years, she was employed by the Singer Sewing Center of Ticonderoga. She was also employed in the cafeteria of the Ticonderoga Central School District for many years.

She enjoyed sewing and crafts.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Maurice Malaney, Sr., and by her second husband, Jim Webb.

Survivors include her three children, Maurice Malaney, Jr. of Amherst; Michael Malaney of West Danville, Vermont and Sandra Davies of Windham, Maine.

A graveside service will take place in the spring at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.