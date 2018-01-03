CROWN POINT | Sophia DeZalia MacKay Young of Crown Point passed away quietly in her home on Dec. 23, 2017.

She was born Jan. 24, 1923, the daughter of Ernest and Margaret DeZalia.

She was predeceased by husbands Frederick MacKay and Lawrence Young, her daughter Christine, grandson Charles and her sisters Charlotte Camden and Evelyn Begnouche.

She is survived by daughter Sandra M Spacher and son Stephen (Nancy) MacKay; grandchildren Heather (David) Newitt, Tukk(Corinth) Simpson, Travania (Patrick) Clark, Alexander (Kimberly) Spacher, Margaret Spacher and Ginseng MacKay-Tisbert, Tully MacKay-Tisbert; and great-grandchildren Christina Simpson, Savannah and Orion Clark, and Azalea MacKay-Tisbert.

She is also survived by her step-family, Lawrence Young Jr. and Anne Marie Kelson, and their children and grandchildren.

Sophia worked during WWII as a “Rosie the Riveter” at Pratt and Whitney in Hartford, Connecticut.

When she returned to Crown Point she enjoyed working in the gardens; canning and preserving her bounty. She was active in Home Extension learning many skills to enhance her home.

She and Frederick enjoyed boating and square dancing with the Mountain Doers.

With Larry she traveled to Hawaii and Mexico and they camped in their Airstream up and down the East Coast. She went on a trip to Italy with the church.

She loved her travels but was always glad to be “in her home by the side of the road.” She enjoyed having her home open to family and friends. She called it the “Do Drop Inn.” She always said she had the best husbands, good friends and neighbors and she felt blessed in her life.

Calling hours, a funeral mass and graveside service will be held in the spring. Donations can be made to High Peaks Hospice, Tom Phelps Lane, Mineville; Crown Point Meals on Wheels or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.