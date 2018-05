SPRING BURIAL NOTICE:

A Graveside Service for Shirley Ann Johndrow, 83, of Ticonderoga, who passed away on March 19, 2018, will take place on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 12:00 noon, at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor, will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.