SPRING BURIAL NOTICE:Graveside Services for Bonita Lee "Bonnie" Brannock, 74, of Ticonderoga, who passed away December 28, 2017, and also for her mother, Hazel Huntley, 99, of Ticonderoga, who passed away December 15, 2017, will take place on Friday, June 15, 2018. Bonita's Service will be at 1:00 p.m. at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga, and Hazel's Service will be at 2:15 p.m. at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Scott Tyler will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.