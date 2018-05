SPRING SERVICE NOTICE:

A Memorial Service for Dorothy J. "Dottie" Henry, 97, of Hague and Saratoga Springs, who passed away on February 10, 2018, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the Valley View Cemetery Chapel of Ticonderoga. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.