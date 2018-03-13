× Expand Photo provided Stanton James English

MIDDLEBURY | Stanton James English, 96, passed away on Feb. 27, 2018, at the Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury.

He was born in Salisbury on April 17, 1921, the son of James and Edith (Sawyer) English. He grew up on the family farm in Salisbury and received his early education in Salisbury schools. He graduated from Middlebury High School, class of 1939. He joined the United States Army in 1942 and served in Greenland as a weatherman.

Following his honorable discharge, he returned home. He continued working the farm in Salisbury and later a farm in Eastport, Maine. He had worked as a carpenter in Waltham, MA, while attending watch maker school at Waltham (Mass.) Watch Factory. He returned to Brandon and worked for Pat Barrows Feed & Grain and later for Central Sales in Brandon. He worked for the United States Postal Service from 1950 until his retirement in 1970. He was a member of the Neshobe Golf Club, where he had served in many various capacities, and was instrumental in the early formation of the course. He was an avid golfer and belonged to the Brandon Congregational Church.

He is survived by his son; Steven English and his wife Nancy of Thornton, Colo., and his daughter Eileen Vaillancourt of Midland, Mich. Three grandchildren; Matthew English of Thornton, Colo., Raylene Pinney of Pittsford, Vt., and Alison Telgenhoff of Midland, MI. Seven great grandchildren; Caden and Madelyn English, Raymond and Stanton Pinney, Jacob, Emily and Joshua Telgenhoff also survive him. He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn English in 2011, a brother; Lawrence English and a sister; Greta Rivers.

A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, Vt. 05733.