Stephanie J. Towne

TICONDEROGA | Stephanie J. Towne, 64, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 at her home.

Born in Ticonderoga, June 6, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Josephine (Parillo) Gowett.

Stephanie was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School.

She was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Stephanie married Harold Towne of Crown Point on Dec. 12, 1979.

She opened a day care center at her home and cared for many little ones through the years.

Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Harold Towne; one daughter Aimee Campney and one son, Heath Towne, both of Ticonderoga; one step-son, Chad Towne of Mineville; one brother, Thomas Gowett of Plant City, Florida; three granddaughters, Trisha Stricker, Carley Campney and Megan Campney; and one great-granddaughter, Marlee Stricker.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Stephanie’s memory may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital, Renal Dialysis Center, 3 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.