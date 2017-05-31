TICONDEROGA — Steven H. Burroughs, 50, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Born in Ticonderoga, April 16, 1967, he was the son of the late James and Elescia (Bigalow) Burroughs.

Steve was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, class of 1986.

He served in the U.S. Navy and Vermont Army National Guard and served in combat with the Guard in Iraq and was the recipient of several awards, including the Purple Heart for injury in combat.

Steve was a member and past Assistant Chief of the Ticonderoga Fire Company.

He is survived by his four brothers; John (Rita) Burroughs, Leon (Amy) Burroughs, Raymond Burroughs, and Thomas Burroughs, all of Ticonderoga; his aunts, Gladys Cross, Helen Bigalow, and Donna Shambo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services for Steve were conducted from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Ticonderoga Fire House. A military service took place at 4:30 p.m. followed by a prayer service. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, officiated. Ticonderoga firemen conducted ritualistic services for their fallen brother at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments followed the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.