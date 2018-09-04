ELIZABETHTOWN | Steven Roger Cross died at his home in Elizabethtown on Sunday August 5, 2018 after a brief illness.He was born in Hackensack, NJ on May 8, 1949, the son of Gordon Keith and Marguerite Grossman Cross. Until his marriage he lived in Oradell, NJ, and graduated from Riverdell High School. He received an MS degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a JD from Florida State University and an MDiv degree from Princeton Theological Seminary. He worked as an attorney in Englewood, Florida for many years prior to moving back to NJ. In 2008, he and Jan returned to her family home in Elizabethtown, NY and spent winters in Spring Hill, Florida. In June of 1973, he married Janet MacDougal in Elizabethtown. To them were born 3 children: Elizabeth Suzanne (Mrs. Jeffrey Kozack) of Hillsborough, NJ; Lauren Christine (Mrs. Peter Worland) of LaJolla, CA.; and Keith Robert (Erin) of Portsmouth, RI. They also have 5 grandchildren: Liam Alexander Frederick and Anya Sophia Worland, Caleb Allister and Alexander Jacob Kozack, and Theodore James Cross. All of whom survive him.Steve loved sports. From childhood he played baseball and basketball, played on the tennis team in high school as well as collegiate tennis and squash at MIT, and participated in softball, golf, tennis and later pickelball as an adult. He loved bicycle riding and this past winter averaged riding 20 miles per day. He and Jan loved hiking and canoing in the Adirondacks as well as taking long walks. Rarely did he miss a sports event in which any of his children participated as they were growing up and he coached baseball and basketball teams on which Keith played. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by a brother Richard Keith Cross and his wife Christa of Bethesda, MD and their daughters Catherine (Roberto LaPaz) and Anna (Jeriz Te) and their families, as well as cousins Edwin John and Nancy Cross, Joan Geyer, Barbara Roberts, David, James and Russell Landmann. Visiting hours were from 10:00 to 11:00AM Thursday August 9, 2018 followed by a service of celebration of his life at the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown where he was an active member. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Elizabethtown-Lewis Ambulance Squad or the American Cancer Society for brain cancer research.Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healsdfuneralhomeinc.com