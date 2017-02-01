× Expand Photo provided Stuart Baker

THURMAN — Stuart C. Baker, 77, of Valley Road, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Jan. 6, 1940 in Thurman, he was the son of Irving G. and Pearl E. (Pelletier) Baker.

He graduated from Warrensburg High School.

On Sept. 9, 1960 Stuart married Doris E. Germain at Kenyontown Methodist Church, Thurman.

For many years, Stuart worked in the lumber industry at Thurman Lumber, Thick-n-Thin Lumber, and also Warren County Department of Public Works.

Stuart enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, stock car racing, wood working, making maple syrup and four-wheeling. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

He was a member of Thurman Vol. Fire Co. for 22 years, Ridge Runners Hunting Club, and Whipple Club.

In addition to his parents, Stuart was predeceased by his four brothers, Percy Baker, Gib Baker and his wife Nancy, Don Baker, and Wendell Baker and his wife Mildred; two sisters, Beulah Vaughn, and Janet Clothier and her husband Walt; and a brother-in-law, John Cameron.

Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 54 years, Doris Baker; three sons, Darryl (Lucy) Baker, Donovan (Jessie) Baker, and Damon Baker; grandchildren, Zachary (Brenda) Baker, and Emily Baker; sister, Carol Cameron; brother, Walter (Marilyn) Baker; sister-in-law, Pauline Baker; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his pet cat, Rosco.

Calling hours will take place from 1:30-3 p.m. at Johnsburg Methodist Church, South Johnsburg Road, Thurman.

A funeral service will follow at the church with the Rev. Nathan Herrmann, officiating.

Interment will follow at Reynolds Cemetery, South Johnsburg Road, Thurman.

Friends and family are invited to a gathering at Stuart and Doris’ home, 224 Valley Road, Thurman.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Petracca’s office and Laura, Dr. Stoutenburg at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, and Tower 2 nurses, PCA’s and staff at the Glens Falls Hospital, and family and friends, including Pam Vance and Joe Dyson.

In loving memory of Stuart, contributions may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804 or through bakerfuneralhome.com. Floral arrangement may be ordered through the funeral home.