TICONDEROGA — Susan Ann St. Andrews, 64, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga, Oct. 30, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Witherbee and Sheila (Nadeau) Witherbee, who survives her.

Susan was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was employed in the restaurant of the Sagamore for many years.

She married John D. St. Andrews on April 19, 1969. She loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was affectionately known, to her grandchild Riley, as Nannydarlin.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, John D. St. Andrews; her mother, Sheila Witherbee of Ticonderoga; five children, John (Dana) St. Andrews, Jr., Cathy (Joseph) Ashe, Dawn (Chris) Scoville, and Melissa (Paul) Barber all of Ticonderoga, and Cindy (Ali) Tariq of Georgia; twenty grandchildren, Samantha, Morgan, J.D., Saidi, Ashley, Joseph, Jacob, Johnathan, Katherine, Jaci, Madigan, Patrick, Gabriel, Riley, Tayton, Collin, Makayla, Paige, Hassan, and Marya; eight great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Samuel, Nathan, Carson, Jade, Elliott, Ava and Rowan; one brother, Michael (Mert) Witherbee of Ticonderoga; two sisters, Jacqueline Burlingame and Vicki Witherbee, both of Ticonderoga; one brother-in-law, Kenneth St. Andrews; and three sisters-in-law, Barbara LaConte and Charlene St. Andrews, both of Ticonderoga, and Linda Witherbee of Port Henry; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will take place at a later date.

