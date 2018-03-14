CROWN POINT | Susan Marie (Baker) Strieble, 63, of Crown Point passed away March 7, 2018 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born Aug. 21, 1954 to the late Gladys Baker and William Scupien.

Sue leaves behind her husband of 34 years, David, and her five children, Marcus (Robin) Stoddard, Michelle (Mark) Stoddard, Thomas (Sandra) Stoddard, Jonathan (Tammy) Stoddard and Melissa (Michael) Stoddard; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren due in 2018.

Sue also leaves behind her brothers, Gordy (Maryann) Baker and Thomas (Gail) Baker and their families, special cousins and many very special friends.

In addition to her parents Sue was predeceased by her brother Michael who was killed in Vietnam and her grandson Carlton.

She lived life to the fullest. She loved NASCAR and the outdoors. She had an infectious smile that could light up a room and an incredible spirit. She was a friend to everyone she met and was loved by all. We love you mama. I love you Susan (baby).

