Ticonderoga. Tara T Rocque, 44, of Ticonderoga passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 20, 2018. She was born in Ticonderoga on May 30, 1973, the daughter of the late Marie J. (Fuller) and Gary K. Gray, who survives her of Moriah.T took the most pleasure in life spending time with her family. Marshall, Brody and Chloe were precious to her. Family vacations, Broadway Shows and escapades in Saratoga were her favorite past times. T graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1991. She earned her Business degree from North Country Community College and then attended Castleton University as an Education major. Her love for people was evident in her work as the manager of the Carillon Restaurant. She learned those skills at the family business, The Putnam House. Over the past several years, T extended her love of people as a Teaching Assistant at Crown Point Central School. Her love and compassion for her students was exhibited in the stories they would tell. T loved to cook five course dinners and enjoyed time at the lake with family and friends. She was an avid reader and an even bigger Sentinel Fan. Tara is survived by her amazing husband of 20 years, Marshall, her son Prince Brody and her daughter Chloe, the prettiest girl in the whole wide world. They loved her to the Moon and Back. She is also survived by her sisters, Shari (Terry) Brannock, Kari (Bruce) Bruce, and Julie (Jason) Mosier. She had an extraordinary extended family of step parents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Her list of close family and friends is endless. She was predeceased by grandparents, family members, her Father-in-law Doug, her nephew Cole, and her beloved Mother. Her Angel, Marie, welcomed her with open arms in Heaven. Together at last.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., TiconderogaA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 11 am at St. Marys Catholic Church, Ticonderoga, NY. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor, will officiate.The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of TiconderogaDonations in Tara's memory can be made to a charity of ones choice. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com