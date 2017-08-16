Photo provided
Telesphore Lawrence Charland
FAIRFAX, VA — Telesphore Lawrence Charland, 96, of Fairfax, Virginia passed away July 27, 2017.
Tel was born March 31, 1921 in the village of Keeseville to Ephrem and Elmira (Martin) Charland. He was one of three sons, along with Alfred and Leonard.
Tel graduated from Keeseville Central High School in 1938.
On June 24, 1942 he joined the army, and it was during basic training near Washington, D.C. where he met and subsequently married Yvonne M. Hewitt of Ames, IA, who at the time worked for the FBI.
Tel earned his B.S. in Ceramic Engineering at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa in 1950, followed by his M.S. in Ceramic Engineering at Alfred University in New York in 1956.
His passion for education continued as he pursued graduate work toward a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh.
His pursuits changed and Tel entered business management courses at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Tel’s passion for education continued his entire life. His additional alma maters include Fairmont State College, Pittsburgh University, and finally The George Washington University.
His professional memberships included the American Ceramic Society, The National Institute of Ceramic Engineers, The American Nuclear Society, the New York State Ceramic Association, American Association for the Advancement of Science, and Keramos National Professional Ceramic Engineering. He was registered as a Professional Engineer in the State of Pennsylvania.
Passionate about his work, Tel’s employment included the Iowa State Highway Commission in Ames, IA, Westinghouse Electric Corporation in both Fairmont, WV and Pittsburgh, PA. The New York State College of Ceramics in New York, Phillips Petroleum Company in Oklahoma City, Texas Instruments, Inc. in Dallas and Martin Marietta Corporation in Baltimore.
Tele was very proud of his research and involvement in Patent No. US 3086068 A: Process for the preparation of thermo-electric elements and in Patent No. US 3182391 A: Process of preparing thermoelectric elements, which are both still available on the Google search engine and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website.
His publications included:
“Process for the Preparation of Thermoelectric Elements”;
“Hot Pressed Zinc Antimonide Thermoelectric Elements”;
“Modification of a Ceramic Nuclear Fuel for Improved Thermal Conductivity”;
“The Pressure – Carbonization of Carbon Bonded Silicon Carbide – Graphite for Use in Uncoated Rocket Nozzles”;
“Micro-miniature Integrated Circuit Package”;
and “The Hot Pressing of Commercial Chrome Ores”.
He was officially commended for over 27 years with the federal government culminating in his assignment to the U.S. Army Cost and Economic Analysis Center. His active participation in the activities of cost estimating and cost analysis made significant contributions to the field of weapon systems acquisition. His commendation recognized his accomplishments, positive attitude and willingness to do his best in every task. The U.S. Army stated that they had “benefited by Mr. Charland’ s selfless service and gained credit for himself, the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army and the U.S. Army.”
Tel retired Aug. 30, 1991.
Tel found time for Toastmasters International, with the PENTAS Toastmasters, as well as the Advance Toastmasters and attended with regularity.
Tel was committed to his Eucharistic ministry work, helping with communion at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and the Pentagon Eucharistic program.
He was a dedicated member of Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree Member of Council No. 4522 in Annandale, VA.
Next to God, family was his biggest priority. He was preceded in death in 1989 by his loving wife of 43 years, Yvonne (Hewitt) Charland.
He is survived by his daughter Sue Cumming, sons Jeffrey and his wife Lisa (DeLucca) Charland and Thomas and his wife Cynthia (Breining) Charland; four grandsons, Robert Dadd, Thomas Charland, Josh Charland and Tyler Charland; three great-grandchildren, Noah Charland, Katherine Charland and William Dadd; and his loving niece, Therese (Charland) Hanbury and her family.
A visitation will be held on Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA.
The funeral mass will be held Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, VA.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Arlington, 200 N. Glebe Road, Suite 506, Arlington, VA 22203. Attention Melissa Bradley. In the memo line, please reference “In memory of Telesphore L. Charland.”