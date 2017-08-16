× Expand Photo provided Telesphore Lawrence Charland

FAIRFAX, VA — Telesphore Lawrence Charland, 96, of Fairfax, Virginia passed away July 27, 2017.

Tel was born March 31, 1921 in the village of Keeseville to Ephrem and Elmira (Martin) Charland. He was one of three sons, along with Alfred and Leonard.

Tel graduated from Keeseville Central High School in 1938.

On June 24, 1942 he joined the army, and it was during basic training near Washington, D.C. where he met and subsequently married Yvonne M. Hewitt of Ames, IA, who at the time worked for the FBI.

Tel earned his B.S. in Ceramic Engineering at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa in 1950, followed by his M.S. in Ceramic Engineering at Alfred University in New York in 1956.

His passion for education continued as he pursued graduate work toward a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh.

His pursuits changed and Tel entered business management courses at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Tel’s passion for education continued his entire life. His additional alma maters include Fairmont State College, Pittsburgh University, and finally The George Washington University.

His professional memberships included the American Ceramic Society, The National Institute of Ceramic Engineers, The American Nuclear Society, the New York State Ceramic Association, American Association for the Advancement of Science, and Keramos National Professional Ceramic Engineering. He was registered as a Professional Engineer in the State of Pennsylvania.

Passionate about his work, Tel’s employment included the Iowa State Highway Commission in Ames, IA, Westinghouse Electric Corporation in both Fairmont, WV and Pittsburgh, PA. The New York State College of Ceramics in New York, Phillips Petroleum Company in Oklahoma City, Texas Instruments, Inc. in Dallas and Martin Marietta Corporation in Baltimore.

Tele was very proud of his research and involvement in Patent No. US 3086068 A: Process for the preparation of thermo-electric elements and in Patent No. US 3182391 A: Process of preparing thermoelectric elements, which are both still available on the Google search engine and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website.

His publications included:

“Process for the Preparation of Thermoelectric Elements”;

“Hot Pressed Zinc Antimonide Thermoelectric Elements”;

“Modification of a Ceramic Nuclear Fuel for Improved Thermal Conductivity”;