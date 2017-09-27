Terry Lee Woodward

HAGUE | Terry Lee Woodard, 61, of Hague passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga on July 23, 1956, he was the son of the late Earl R. and Martha (Hall) Woodard.

Terry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was employed by Windshield World of Burlington, Vermont for many years.

Terry enjoyed working around the house and also spending time with his many step-grandchildren.

He is survived by one sister, Frances Woodard Moffitt of Crown Point; two brothers, Raymond Woodard of Texas and John Woodard, Sr. of Ticonderoga; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion, Marion Barnaby of Hague, and his many step-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.

